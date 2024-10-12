VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.69. 4,202,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,691. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.65. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

