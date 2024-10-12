VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.53% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
