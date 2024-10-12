Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,265 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

