Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 4.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $270.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

