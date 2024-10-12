Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

