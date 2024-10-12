Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 52,540 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $123,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

