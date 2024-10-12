Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.35 and a 200 day moving average of $353.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.