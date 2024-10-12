Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 328.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.8% during the third quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.9% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $320.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.07, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

