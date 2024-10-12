Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $305.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

