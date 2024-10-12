Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

