Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $36.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $632.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.