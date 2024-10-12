Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

