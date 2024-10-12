Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.64. 496,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,006,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Valaris Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,237.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valaris news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

