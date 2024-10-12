V2X (NYSE:VVX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on V2X in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V2X presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of VVX stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.31 and a beta of 0.60. V2X has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. V2X’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V2X will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other V2X news, CAO William Boyd Noon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in V2X by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

