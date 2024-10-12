V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

V2X Price Performance

VVX stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V2X will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Mural acquired 937 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $68,976. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V2X by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in V2X by 200.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in V2X in the first quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

