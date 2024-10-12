UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,300 shares, an increase of 656.0% from the September 15th total of 100,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of WTO stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $62.25.
About UTime
