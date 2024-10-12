UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,300 shares, an increase of 656.0% from the September 15th total of 100,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of WTO stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $62.25.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

