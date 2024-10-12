USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. USD Coin has a market cap of $35.02 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 35,025,577,035 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

