USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 91 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $358.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total transaction of $1,194,444.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,132.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,238 shares of company stock worth $35,612,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

