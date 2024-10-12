Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

OLED opened at $206.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Universal Display by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 390.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

