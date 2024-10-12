UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 8th Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $597.87 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.81. The company has a market cap of $550.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.