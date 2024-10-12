United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Down 32.1% in September

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,950,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 23,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

