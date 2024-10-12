United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

