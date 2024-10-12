Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $277.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average is $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.