UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $22,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,710,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $544.90 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.36.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

