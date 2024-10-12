UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,856 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $272.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $272.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

