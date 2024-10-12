UMB Bank n.a. Sells 151 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Clorox by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

