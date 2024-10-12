UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.87. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $188.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,621.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.