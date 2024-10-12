UMB Bank n.a. Has $602,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in ResMed by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,036,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,120.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $240.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

