UBS Group Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $145.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.63.

NYSE BFAM opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $102,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,858.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $102,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,858.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,340 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

