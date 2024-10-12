U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.49. Approximately 41,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 16,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.