Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.77.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,323,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $594.10 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $598.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $581.46 and a 200-day moving average of $514.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

