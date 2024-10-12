TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TuanChe Trading Up 1.2 %
TC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 11,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,344. TuanChe has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
About TuanChe
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TuanChe
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.