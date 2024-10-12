Truist Financial Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $127.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. Barclays dropped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.80.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38. AGCO has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 69.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

