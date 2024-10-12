Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.39, but opened at $64.90. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 1,026,637 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

