Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.63.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $4,516,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 115.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.