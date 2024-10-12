Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 88,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is currently -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

