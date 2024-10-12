Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.20. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 32.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,570. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,570. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 219,000 shares of company stock worth $1,276,140. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 59.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.