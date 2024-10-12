Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVPKF. Barclays upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TVPKF
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.