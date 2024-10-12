Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 203.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $291,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

