TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

TransUnion stock opened at $105.64 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,277.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

