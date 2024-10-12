Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $116.31, with a volume of 521544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.57.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.05.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,615. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Trade Desk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

