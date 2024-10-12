Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 90.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:TM opened at $174.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.45. The firm has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

