Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.32. 985,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

