Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 305,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 267,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP stock remained flat at $41.93 during midday trading on Friday. 58,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

