Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $22.18 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 1.00% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,130. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

