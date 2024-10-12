Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 111,287 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 1.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $43,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 399,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 155,933 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

