Toncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $144.40 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00008378 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and $144.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,028.33 or 1.00022066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00055559 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,041,819 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,020,057.724901 with 2,537,958,722.5027804 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.2286701 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $131,896,249.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars.

