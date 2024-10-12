Toncoin Price Hits $5.27 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.00 billion and $137.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00008373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.24 or 1.00023595 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,055,629 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,020,057.724901 with 2,537,958,722.5027804 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.2286701 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $131,896,249.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

