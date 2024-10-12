Tobam Trims Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Tobam cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 54.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.