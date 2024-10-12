Tobam Sells 84 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tobam reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Gartner were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $521.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.34 and its 200 day moving average is $466.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $524.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.29.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

